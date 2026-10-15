Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
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WOLFORD PARIS
PLACE DU GENERAL CATROUX 22 C/O DSA INTERNATIONAL
75017 PARIS
France
75017 PARIS
France
siège social
Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
Wolfordstraße 1
6900 Bregenz
Autriche
6900 Bregenz
Autriche
Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
Gonzagagasse 11
1010 Wien
Autriche
1010 Wien
Autriche
Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
Wolfordstraße 2 Altes Gebäude
6900 Bregenz
Autriche
6900 Bregenz
Autriche
Wolford Aktiengesellschaft
Franz-Seiner-Gasse 2
8330 Feldbach
Autriche
8330 Feldbach
Autriche