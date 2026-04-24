Print media
Austria's leading daily newspapers with an economic focus. All the links are German only:
The most important economic magazines are:
All leading publications offer an on-line version alongside the print version.
The newspaper with the highest circulation is Neue Kronen Zeitung with a share of 20.9%. It is followed by “ Heute“, Kleine Zeitung", „Der Standard“, "Österreich“ and "Kurier".
Radio and Television
In addition to the radio stations of the public broadcaster - the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF) -there are numerous private radio broadcasters, especially in the urban areas.
ORF has 6 national TV stations (ORF eins, ORF2, ORF III Kultur, ORF SPORT +, 3sat und ORF 2 Europe). ATV, PULS 4 and ServusTV are private TV stations that are broadcast nationwide. There are also several regional broadcasters. Foreign public and private broadcasters have a significant share of the market, as cable and satellite reception is widespread in Austria.
|Market share of the leading TV stations (2025)
|ORF2
|20,8 %
|ORFeins
|10,8 %
|ServusTV
|4,7 %
| ZDF
|4,5 %
|RTL
|3,7 %
|VOX
|3,6 %
| ARD
|3,1 %
|PULS 4
|2,7 %
|ATV
|2,6 %
|SAT.1
|2,3 %
|PRO7
|2,3 %