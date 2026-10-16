battenfeld-cincinnati Austria GmbH
About
battenfeld-cincinnati is a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient, high-performance extruders and complete extrusion lines according to customers’ specifications.
battenfeld-cincinnati is a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient, high-performance extruders and complete extrusion lines according to customers’ specifications.
battenfeld-cincinnati offers equipment for a wide range of applications in the areas of pipe, profile, sheet, thermoforming sheet and pelletizing, ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
battenfeld-cincinnati Austria GmbH
Laxenburger Straße 246
1230 Wien
Austria
1230 Wien
Austria