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battenfeld-cincinnati Austria GmbH

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battenfeld-cincinnati is a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient, high-performance extruders and complete extrusion lines according to customers’ specifications.

battenfeld-cincinnati offers equipment for a wide range of applications in the areas of pipe, profile, sheet, thermoforming sheet and pelletizing, ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

battenfeld-cincinnati Austria GmbH
Laxenburger Straße 246
1230 Wien
Austria
+431610060
+4316100655495
austria@battenfeld-cincinnati.com
https://www.battenfeld-cincinnati.com/
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