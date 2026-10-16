BILTON LEDON Technology GmbH
About
BILTON is the specialist with huge expertise in linear lighting. With its modular product range, the Saalfelden-based company offers the right product for every customer requirement. BILTON therefore sees itself as a project and system partner for architecture, trade and industry.
BILTON is the specialist with huge expertise in linear lighting. With its modular product range, the Saalfelden-based company offers the right product for every customer requirement. BILTON therefore sees itself as a project and system partner for architecture, trade and industry.
Since 2009, BILTON has been the ...
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How to get in touch
Headquarters
BILTON LEDON Technology GmbH
Gewerbepark Harham 2
5760 Saalfelden
Austria
5760 Saalfelden
Austria
BILTON LEDON Technology GmbH
Schulgasse 7
6850 Dornbirn
Austria
6850 Dornbirn
Austria