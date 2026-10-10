Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6706 Bürs
Austria
Company profile
Rail networks around the world are being expanded to enable the sustainable transportation of passengers and freight. As a result, railway lines and built-up areas increasingly have to share the same space.
Superstructure solutions from Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH help achieve effective reductions in vibration, wear and noise. Getzner extends the maintenance intervals as well as the service life of track systems. These materials enable the company to incorporate a precisely defined degree of elasticity into the railway superstructure and thus improve the safety and availability of railway lines.
Getzner's key areas of focus are:
- Vibration isolation
- Protection of the superstructure
- Noise mitigation
Business opportunities
SUSTAINABLE AND SAFE - EFFECTIVE SOLUTIONS FOR VIBRATION AND SUPERSTRUCTURE PROTECTION
The rail solutions from Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH are designed to meet the requirements of all axle loads and speeds. They are in use all over the world and set the standard.
Benefits for customers:
- Better quality of living and working environments for residents
- Higher availability and longer service life of railway lines
- Reduction of maintenance costs and life cycle costs for railway construction and railway companies