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ILF Consulting Engineers

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The ILF Group is an internationally active, completely independent engineering and consulting company that supports its customers in the successful implementation of technically demanding, complex industrial and infrastructure projects.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

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About the company

Company profile

The ILF Group is an internationally active, completely independent engineering and consulting company that supports its customers in the successful implementation of technically demanding, complex industrial and infrastructure projects. The companies of the ILF Group employ more than 3,500 highly qualified employees in over 45 office locations on six continents.

This combination of local presence and international expertise allows customer requirements to be met in the best possible way.

The company's range of services includes consulting, planning, project management and a wide variety of additional services.

Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Global expertise for sustainable industrial and energy projects

ILF supports its clients in the main business areas of Energy & Climate Protection, Water & Environment, Transport & Urban Areas and Resources & Sustainable Industry in achieving their ambitious goals in driving forward the energy transition, implementing the necessary changes for a mobility transition, using relevant resources sustainably and efficiently, and bringing about improvements for the entire industrial sector.

If interested, please contact:

Mr. Ivan Circelli | Managing Director ILF Kasachstan LLC
+7 712 276 65 95
ivan.circelli@ilf.com
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