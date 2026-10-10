ILF Consulting Engineers
The ILF Group is an internationally active, completely independent engineering and consulting company that supports its customers in the successful implementation of technically demanding, complex industrial and infrastructure projects.
Company is looking for: customers
Industry
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6063 Rum
Austria
1030 Wien
Austria
Company profile
The ILF Group is an internationally active, completely independent engineering and consulting company that supports its customers in the successful implementation of technically demanding, complex industrial and infrastructure projects. The companies of the ILF Group employ more than 3,500 highly qualified employees in over 45 office locations on six continents.
This combination of local presence and international expertise allows customer requirements to be met in the best possible way.
The company's range of services includes consulting, planning, project management and a wide variety of additional services.
Business opportunities
Global expertise for sustainable industrial and energy projects
ILF supports its clients in the main business areas of Energy & Climate Protection, Water & Environment, Transport & Urban Areas and Resources & Sustainable Industry in achieving their ambitious goals in driving forward the energy transition, implementing the necessary changes for a mobility transition, using relevant resources sustainably and efficiently, and bringing about improvements for the entire industrial sector.