© ILF Consulting Engineers

The ILF Group is an internationally active, completely independent engineering and consulting company that supports its customers in the successful implementation of technically demanding, complex industrial and infrastructure projects. The companies of the ILF Group employ more than 3,500 highly qualified employees in over 45 office locations on six continents.

This combination of local presence and international expertise allows customer requirements to be met in the best possible way.

The company's range of services includes consulting, planning, project management and a wide variety of additional services.