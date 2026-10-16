Schuller Eh'klar GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4490 St.Florian bei Linz
Austria
Company profile
Schuller Eh´klar is a family-run company based in Upper Austria that has specialised in products for painters and tradespeople for more than 50 years.
The group has 10 subsidiaries and more than 40 partners in Europe, Asia and Africa. It has 280 employees overall and is the market leader in Austria, Hungary and Slovenia.
The product range includes brushes, rollers, adhesive tapes, tools, spray paints, covering materials, personal protection equipment and abrasives.
Business opportunities
Sales partners wanted
Schuller Eh´klar GmbH is looking for partners in order to work together to successfully grow product sales and the brand.
These sales partners should ideally already be distributors of paints/tools, or be looking to expand their existing ranges by stocking Schuller Eh´klar products.
Partners will of course receive marketing and training support.