STEYR ARMS GmbH is the leading Austrian manufacturer of small arms systems for governmental use. The unmatched accuracy, safety and absolute reliability of the products are legendary.

With an export rate of more than 95% STEYR ARMS GmbH is a global player in the small arms segment. Military and Law Enforcement units worldwide trust in the outstanding quality of the products.

The long lasting international experience results in continuous product enhancements to customer’s benefit. Solutions for individual, customer specific requirements are available as well.

The product portfolio includes:

- Pistols

- Sniper Rifles

- Assault Rifles

- UBGLs

© STEYR ARMS GmbH