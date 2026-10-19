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SWAROVSKI OPTIK Vertriebs GmbH

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SWAROVSKI OPTIK is part of the Swarovski group of companies and specializes in the development and manufacturing of long-range optical instruments of the highest precision.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

SWAROVSKI OPTIK Vertriebs GmbH
Daniel-Swarovski-Straße 70
6067 Absam
Austria
+4352235110
+4352235116550
info@swarovskioptik.com
http://www.swarovskioptik.com
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About the company

Company profile

SWAROVSKI OPTIK, headquartered in Absam (Tyrol), is part of the Swarovski group of companies. Founded in 1949, the Austrian company specializes in the development and manufacturing of long-range optical instruments of the highest precision. The binoculars, spotting scopes, rifle scopes and optronic instruments are products of choice for demanding users worldwide.

The company’s success is based on its innovative strength, the quality and intrinsic value of its products, and their functional and aesthetic design. The appreciation of nature is an essential part of the corporate philosophy and is reflected in its exemplary environmentally-friendly production process and long-term commitment to selected nature conservation projects.

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© SWAROVSKI OPTIK Vertriebs GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

LONG-RANGE OPTICAL INSTRUMENTS

Observation and target optics

The long-range optical instruments by SWAROVSKI OPTIK are used wherever the highest reliability and maximum precision are required: security and surveillance companies, border protection or the deployment of special units and police.

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© SWAROVSKI OPTIK Vertriebs GmbH