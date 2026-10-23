Austrian Trade Mission on Mining and Minerals to Riyadh 2027

Meet Austrian Companies at the Austrian Trade Mission on Mining and Minerals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia!

The Austrian Trade Mission on Mining and Minerals brings together leading Austrian companies offering advanced technologies, innovative solutions, and expertise in mining, mineral processing, and sustainable resource management.





This mission provides an excellent opportunity for Saudi companies, industry leaders, and key stakeholders to connect with Austrian businesses, explore potential partnerships, and discover cutting-edge solutions for the mining and minerals sector.





Through targeted B2B meetings, networking opportunities, and industry exchanges, the mission aims to strengthen Austrian-Saudi business relations and support the development of Saudi Arabia’s mining industry in line with Vision 2030.





We invite Saudi companies and interested stakeholders to meet the Austrian delegation in Riyadh, exchange expertise, and explore new opportunities for business cooperation and investment.





Let's strengthen Austrian-Saudi partnerships and shape a more innovative and sustainable future for the mining and minerals sector!