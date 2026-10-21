English
Seitennavigation
All news
Inhalt

Second Meet & Greet at Kingdom Centre

Strengthening Connections Within Our Business Community
© ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Riyadh
© ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Riyadh
listen

Following the success of our first gathering, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Riyadh was pleased to host the second Meet & Greet at its office in Kingdom Centre, bringing together neighbours and members of the local business community for another informal networking opportunity.

The gathering provided a welcoming setting to exchange experiences, get to know fellow organizations, and strengthen professional connections within Kingdom Centre.

We value these opportunities to build relationships with our neighbours and look forward to fostering continued cooperation and new connections within our business community.

All news
our news

Trade Mission: Water & Environmental Technologies

Austrian Water and Environmental Technologies Delegation Visits Saudi Arabia

Meet & Greet at ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Riyadh office

We were pleased to host a Meet & Greet at our office, bringing together our neighbours and members of the business community for an informal networking opportunity.

AMADEUS International School Vienna

AMADEUS International School Vienna Celebrates the Class of 2026