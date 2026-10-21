Second Meet & Greet at Kingdom Centre

Following the success of our first gathering, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Riyadh was pleased to host the second Meet & Greet at its office in Kingdom Centre, bringing together neighbours and members of the local business community for another informal networking opportunity.

The gathering provided a welcoming setting to exchange experiences, get to know fellow organizations, and strengthen professional connections within Kingdom Centre.

We value these opportunities to build relationships with our neighbours and look forward to fostering continued cooperation and new connections within our business community.