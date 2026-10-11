Münzer Bioindustrie GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
8261 Sinabelkirchen
Austria
1220 Wien
Austria
Company profile
Münzer Bioindustrie GmbH is an owner-managed diversified group headquartered in Austria. Its range of services includes the disposal of liquid waste, the collection and recycling of used cooking oils for biodiesel production, the cleaning of industrial plants, and the recycling of cable and electronic waste. Founded in 1991, the family business is one of the largest collectors and traders of used cooking oils in Europe. Münzer operates the largest biodiesel production facility in Austria at the Lobau oil terminal in Vienna. The primary goal of the company is the decarbonisation of the transport and mobility sector. Over 800 employees across three continents generated a turnover of more than EUR 360 million in the 2024/25 financial year.
Business opportunities
From waste to energy
Münzer is always looking for new partners and collaboration opportunities for the collection of used cooking oil. As a company committed to the circular economy, it converts used cooking oil into sustainable biodiesel, thereby contributing to the decarbonisation of the transport sector.
Münzer also continues to be interested in new collaboration opportunities in the field of advanced raw materials. Münzer would like to hear from companies that collect and supply suitable waste and raw materials.