Redbloc | Redblocsystems GmbH
Redblocsystems offers a highly profitable precast system that pays for itself within a very short time. The high-quality prefabricated panels can be efficiently and economically made from ceramic bricks, silica blocks, aerated concrete blocks (ACC-blocks), concrete blocks and other mineral building materials.
Company is looking for: customers
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4600 Wels
Austria
Company profile
Redblocsystems offers a highly profitable precast system that pays for itself within a very short time. The high-quality prefabricated panels can be efficiently and economically made from ceramic bricks, silica blocks, aerated concrete blocks (ACC-blocks), concrete blocks and other mineral building materials.
Advantages:
- proven redbloc precast technology
- „just-in-time“ production
- high quality and precision
- exact cutouts (sloping roof elements, windows etc.)
- short construction times
- calculable costs
- all types of buildings are possible (single family houses, apartments, commercial buildings)
Redblocsystems combines the outstanding advantages of solid construction in terms of living quality, sustainability, thermal and sound insulation and other physical building properties with the increase in efficiency of the prefab construction method.
Business opportunities
THE FUTURE OF BUILDING. FULLY AUTOMATIC AND EFFICIENT.
Redblocsystems offers semi-automated or fully automated turn-key plants for the prefabrication of wall elements. Prefab panels are produced to exact measure. Special designs like sloping roof elements, roof beams or stringers, installation ducts, door and window openings are manufactured fully automated.
Redblocsystems holds the necessary building authority approvals and offers extensive
know-how transfer for practical implementation within the scope of granting licenses.
Redblocsystems is the future-proof solution for the shortage of skilled workers and increases productivity in construction.
Target group are building material manufacturers and construction companies.