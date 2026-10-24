AgroExpo Uzbekistan 2026

Meet Austrian Companies at AgroExpo 2026 in Tashkent!

Agriculture, agricultural technology, horticulture, and the food industry play a vital role in Uzbekistan’s economy. AgroExpo Uzbekistan / Agrotech Expo 2026 is one of Central Asia’s leading trade fairs for agricultural machinery, plant production, horticulture, and animal husbandry, offering an important platform for discovering innovative technologies and establishing new business partnerships.

The exhibition will take place from 25 to 27 November 2026 at the JSC NEC “Uzexpocentre” in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The 2025 edition welcomed approximately 6,800 professional visitors and more than 180 exhibitors from 20 countries, covering an exhibition area of approximately 15,800 m². These figures highlight the exhibition’s importance as a meeting point for international manufacturers, distributors, agricultural professionals, and industry experts.

This year, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Tashkent is organizing the Austrian National Pavilion, bringing together Austrian expertise and innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture, agricultural technology, livestock farming, and food processing. We warmly invite you to visit the Austrian Pavilion in Hall 1, Booth A1, meet Austrian companies, explore advanced technologies, and discover new opportunities for business cooperation between Austria and Uzbekistan.

25–27 November 2026

JSC NEC “Uzexpocentre”, Amir Temur Street 107, Tashkent, Uzbekistan

For further information, please contact us at tashkent@advantageaustria.org or call +998 78 120 04 30.

We look forward to welcoming you!





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