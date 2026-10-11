English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

Andritz AG

About
logo

International technology group ANDRITZ provides a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, services, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Subsidiaries in this country

The Representative office of Andritz Feed & Biofuel A/S in Ho Chi Minh City
No. 35, 1A Street, Binh Tri Dong B Ward, Binh Tan District
Ho Chi Minh City
Viet Nam
+842862539434
andritz-fb.vi@andritz.com
https://www.andritz.com/feed-and-biofuel-en/locations/ho-chi-minh-city
vCard

Headquarters

Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
+4331669020
+4380569004
https://www.andritz.com/
vCard
About the company

Company profile

International technology group ANDRITZ provides advanced plants, equipment, services, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries, including pulp and paper, metals, hydropower, environmental, and others. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in Austria, the publicly listed group employs about 30,000 people at 280 locations in over 80 countries.

As a global leader in technology and innovation, ANDRITZ is committed to fostering progress that benefits customers, partners, employees, society, and the environment.
ANDRITZ. For growth that matters.

Business opportunities

Business opportunities

ANDRITZ Panelboard

ANDRITZ supplies complete, high-quality front-end packages (including debarking, chipping, raw material handling, screening, wood chip washing plants and pressurised refiner systems) for fibre production with low energy consumption from any type of wood or annual fibrous raw materials such as bagasse, etc., as well as laboratory-scale fibre preparation. ANDRITZ supports customers worldwide with service, technology, spare parts and upgrades of existing plants to increase capacity.

Product image
© Andritz AG