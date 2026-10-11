Andritz AG
How to get in touch
Subsidiaries in this country
Ho Chi Minh City
Viet Nam
Headquarters
8045 Graz
Austria
Company profile
International technology group ANDRITZ provides advanced plants, equipment, services, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries, including pulp and paper, metals, hydropower, environmental, and others. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in Austria, the publicly listed group employs about 30,000 people at 280 locations in over 80 countries.
As a global leader in technology and innovation, ANDRITZ is committed to fostering progress that benefits customers, partners, employees, society, and the environment.
ANDRITZ. For growth that matters.
Business opportunities
ANDRITZ Panelboard
ANDRITZ supplies complete, high-quality front-end packages (including debarking, chipping, raw material handling, screening, wood chip washing plants and pressurised refiner systems) for fibre production with low energy consumption from any type of wood or annual fibrous raw materials such as bagasse, etc., as well as laboratory-scale fibre preparation. ANDRITZ supports customers worldwide with service, technology, spare parts and upgrades of existing plants to increase capacity.