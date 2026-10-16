ECON – PELLETIZINGIS IN OUR DNA …

... this means that, in the pelletizing field, the company makes the impossible possible.

ECON is the specialist for underwater pelletizing since 25 years. ECON specializes in the development, production, and global marketing of innovative solutions for underwater pelletizing technologies and screen changers. ECON has secured numerous patents since its establishment in 1999. The commitment to continuous improvement and technical development makes ECON a recognized innovation leader for pelletizing systems.

Global producers of virgin resins, compounders, masterbatch manufacturers, and recycling companies all value the quality and efficiency of ECON equipment.

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