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ECON GmbH

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ECON is the specialist for underwater pelletizing since 25 years.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

ECON GmbH
Biergasse 9
4616 Weißkirchen an der Traun
Austria
+437243565600
+4372435656019
office@econ.eu
https://www.econ.eu
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About the company

Company profile

ECON – PELLETIZINGIS IN OUR DNA …
... this means that, in the pelletizing field, the company makes the impossible possible.

ECON is the specialist for underwater pelletizing since 25 years. ECON specializes in the development, production, and global marketing of innovative solutions for underwater pelletizing technologies and screen changers. ECON has secured numerous patents since its establishment in 1999. The commitment to continuous improvement and technical development makes ECON a recognized innovation leader for pelletizing systems.

Global producers of virgin resins, compounders, masterbatch manufacturers, and recycling companies all value the quality and efficiency of ECON equipment.

ECON HQ Austria © ECON GmbH
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EUP + EWT © ECON GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Underwater pelletizing systems, melt filters, pellet dryers, pyrolysis furnaces

Underwater pelletizing with thermal insulation for all thermoplastic applications

ECON offers innovative production solutions with

» (Fully automatic) underwater pelletizers
» Granulate and bulk material dryers
» Melt filters
» Air pelletizing
» Screen changers
» Pyrolysis furnaces

for the following sectors and industries: Compounding & Masterbatch, Colour Masterbatch, the Chemical Industry and Plastics Recycling.
ECON is seeking new customers and sales partners/agents for Vietnam to further its expansion.

Contact if interested:

Hehenberger Martin, Regional Sales
ECON GmbH Taiwan Representative Office
Rm 1001, 10F, No. 235, Sec.4, Zhongxiao East Rd.
Taipei 106
Taiwan
+886 95 85 73 455 (mobile)
M.Hehenberger@econ.eu
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EUP © ECON GmbH