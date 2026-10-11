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EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Gesellschaft m.b.H.

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EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen GmbH specializes in the development and manufacturing of plastics recycling systems and components.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Unterfeldstraße 3
4052 Ansfelden
Austria
+4373231900
+43732319023
sales@erema.at
http://www.erema.at
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About the company

Company profile

EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H. has its headquarters in Ansfelden near Linz in Austria and specialises in the development and manufacturing of plastics recycling systems and components. Founded in 1983, the company is now the world market leader. Some 7,000 EREMA recycling systems are now in use worldwide.

With subsidiaries in the USA, China and Africa, as well as around another 50 representatives on all five continents, the company has a reliable network to implement customised plastics recycling solutions for customers around the world and promote a circular economy. This is based on innovative recycling technologies for the processing of plastics in the form of inhouse waste, bottle-to-bottle, post consumer and fibres to produce recycled pellets that meet the highest quality specifications.

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© EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Gesellschaft m.b.H.
product image
© EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

PLASTIC RECYCLING PLANTS AND TECHNOLOGY FOR THE PLASTIC PROCESSING INDUSTRY

Quality proven thousand fold from global market leader

The product range in detail:

• Plastics recycling systems for standard applications and production waste
• Plastics recycling systems for heavily printed/contaminated post-consumer waste
• PET recycling systems VACUREMA® and VACUNITE® (efsa and brand owner approved)
• Inline PET applications
• Plastics recycling system COREMA®
• Fully automatic, self-cleaning melt filters
• Pelletising systems

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© EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Gesellschaft m.b.H.