Julius Blum GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6973 Höchst
Austria
Company profile
Julius Blum GmbH is a family business which operates worldwide and specializes in the production and distribution of furniture fittings. The main product groups are lift, hinge and runner systems for furniture, principally in kitchens.
Julius Blum started his business in 1952 making horseshoe studs. Today, Julius Blum GmbH supplies innovative functional fittings to customers in more than 120 countries. The company has eight factories in Vorarlberg (Austria), production sites in Poland, Brazil and the USA as well as 33 subsidiaries and representative offices worldwide.
Business opportunities
Furniture fittings for a wide range of applications
Seeking joiners, kitchen & furniture manufacturers, interior designers, dealers!
Julius Blum GmbH aims to provide furniture fittings which improve the quality of life. It produces lift, hinge, runner and pocket systems for furniture. In order to make things easier for customers and partners, Julius Blum GmbH supplies appropriate assembly devices and services for many aspects of marketing, purchasing, processing and assembling the products.
Contact details in Vietnam:
Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City
Vietnam