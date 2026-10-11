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Julius Blum GmbH

About
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Julius Blum GmbH is a family business which operates worldwide and specializes in the production and distribution of furniture fittings.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Julius Blum GmbH
Industriestraße 1
6973 Höchst
Austria
+4355787050
+43557870544
info@blum.com
http://www.blum.com
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About the company

Company profile

Julius Blum GmbH is a family business which operates worldwide and specializes in the production and distribution of furniture fittings. The main product groups are lift, hinge and runner systems for furniture, principally in kitchens.

Julius Blum started his business in 1952 making horseshoe studs. Today, Julius Blum GmbH supplies innovative functional fittings to customers in more than 120 countries. The company has eight factories in Vorarlberg (Austria), production sites in Poland, Brazil and the USA as well as 33 subsidiaries and representative offices worldwide.

Company building
© Julius Blum GmbH
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© Julius Blum GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Furniture fittings for a wide range of applications

Seeking joiners, kitchen & furniture manufacturers, interior designers, dealers!

Julius Blum GmbH aims to provide furniture fittings which improve the quality of life. It produces lift, hinge, runner and pocket systems for furniture. In order to make things easier for customers and partners, Julius Blum GmbH supplies appropriate assembly devices and services for many aspects of marketing, purchasing, processing and assembling the products.

Contact details in Vietnam:

Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd
14th Floor, Halo Building Signature 257 Dien Bien Phu Street
Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City
Vietnam
+84 28 3822 3304
support.bvn@blum.com
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© Julius Blum GmbH