AUSTRIA CONNECT Southeast Asia 2026

FUTURE AT THE CROSSROAD | NAVIGATING ASEAN'S NEW ECONOMIC PLAYBOOK



Southeast Asia is transforming faster than ever. The question is: how will your business respond? Join the biggest networking event for the Austrian business community in Southeast Asia and gain insights and connections to navigate this shift.

AUSTRIA CONNECT has been the global hub for Austrian business leaders for over 18 years. Following a successful Southeast Asian debut in 2023, we return to Singapore on 5 - 6 November 2026 to bring together Austrian subsidiaries and senior executives from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam with the region’s top decision-makers, innovators and partners.





WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:

Across two days, participants will explore the key forces reshaping Southeast Asia:

Understand what is changing

Geo-economic shifts redefining market strategies and supply chains

Geo-economic shifts redefining market strategies and supply chains Identify where to compete

Digital transformation AI-driven business models accelerating competitive advantage

Digital transformation AI-driven business models accelerating competitive advantage Access Singapore’s innovation edge

Deep-dives into Singapore’s world-class innovation ecosystem, explored in partnership with A*STAR, Singapore’s national research agency

Deep-dives into Singapore’s world-class innovation ecosystem, explored in partnership with A*STAR, Singapore’s national research agency Work through real challenges

Hands-on workshops on geopolitical risk, HR transformation and logistics & customs

The program combines strategic insight with practical relevance, empowering leaders with knowledge, connections, and momentum to thrive in a rapidly evolving regional landscape. From high-level sessions to networking receptions, AUSTRIA CONNECT SEA provides one of the regions most effective environments to meet partners and potential collaborators.



Programme: AUSTRIA CONNECT Southeast Asia 2026 (PDF, 0.7MB)

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

We invite CEOs, managing directors, sales directors and regional representatives from Austrian companies active in Southeast Asia to come together with top ASEAN stakeholders to share experiences, explore partnerships and shape strategies for one of the world’s fastest-growing region.

JOIN US IN SINGAPORE:

5-6 November 2026; Secure your spot and be part of the conversation shaping Austrian business in Southeast Asia.

The conference participation fee is SGD 750 (members) and includes a full day conference on 6 November as well as evening receptions on 5 and 6 November.