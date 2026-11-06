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TRADE MISSION TO VIETNAM 2026: Railways, Smart Transport Systems and Urban Infrastructure

10 Austrian companies, 4 days, 2 cities, 120 pitches and plenty of business opportunities!
© ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA VIETNAM
© ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA VIETNAM
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A dynamic Austrian business delegation recently completed a successful mission to Vietnam, showcasing innovative solutions and technologies in the fields of railway systems, smart transport technologies, digital infrastructure, and urban healthcare solutions.

Over the course of an intensive program in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, participating companies engaged in a series of business matchmaking sessions, project presentations, site visits, and networking events. These activities provided valuable opportunities to connect with key public and private sector stakeholders, gain insights into current market developments, and explore potential areas for future cooperation.

Organized by ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Vietnam, the trade mission brought together Austrian technology providers and Vietnamese decision-makers to discuss current developments and investment opportunities in railway modernization, urban mobility, smart city infrastructure and healthcare.

Vietnam continues to make significant investments in sustainable transportation networks and modern urban infrastructure to support its rapid economic growth and urbanization. Austrian companies are well positioned to contribute to these developments through their advanced technologies, international project experience, and commitment to sustainable solutions. The trade mission served as an effective platform for knowledge sharing, business development, and strengthening economic relations between Austria and Vietnam. 

Should you have any questions or wish to connect with any of the participating Austrian companies, please contact ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Vietnam at hochiminhcity@advantageaustria.org.

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