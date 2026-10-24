ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Ho chi minh city
ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Ho Chi Minh City
Austrian Embassy - Commercial Section (Thương vụ Đại sứ quán Áo)
65 Le Loi Street, Sai Gon Ward
700000 Ho Chi Minh City
Vietnam
Opening hours
Monday to Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Our services
Welcome to the Homepage of the Austrian Embassy - Commercial Section Ho Chi Minh City (ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Ho Chi Minh City).
Part of Austria's official Foreign Trade Promotion Organization, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Ho Chi Minh City undertakes to facilitate, encourage and support business, investment and technology cooperation between Austria and Vietnam. In Hanoi, we maintain a branch office at the premises of the Austrian Embassy.
Our activities include:
- official representation of Austrian business and economic interests in Vietnam
- counseling in trade and economic policy
- preparation of inter-governmental negotiations and meetings
- organisation of trade missions, exhibitions, seminars, customized business events
- market intelligence, market and industry research
- b2b matchmaking and mediation of business contacts
- market entry and business development coaching for Austrian companies
- in-market support, strategic and investment advisory
Click HERE and follow us on a visual journey to the trade mission on occasion of the opening of the Austrian Embassy - Commercial Section in May 2019.
Geographic coverage
Vietnam
OuR TEAM IN VIETNAM
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Mr. Herwig Neuper
Commercial Counsellor
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Ms. Dang Thanh Van
Office Manager
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Ms. Ngo Anh Thu
Senior Market Advisor
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Ms. Nguyen Ngan (Emma)
Market Advisor
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Mrs. Le Thi Thanh Van
Head of Hanoi Office
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Mr. Vu Anh Duc
Market Advisor