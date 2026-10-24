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ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Ho chi minh city

Servicecenter

ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Ho Chi Minh City

Austrian Embassy - Commercial Section (Thương vụ Đại sứ quán Áo)

Opening hours

Monday to Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Our services

Welcome to the Homepage of the Austrian Embassy - Commercial Section Ho Chi Minh City (ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Ho Chi Minh City).


Part of Austria's official Foreign Trade Promotion Organization, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Ho Chi Minh City undertakes to facilitate, encourage and support business, investment and technology cooperation between Austria and Vietnam. In Hanoi, we maintain a branch office at the premises of the Austrian Embassy.

Our activities include:

  • official representation of Austrian business and economic interests in Vietnam
  • counseling in trade and economic policy
  • preparation of inter-governmental negotiations and meetings
  • organisation of trade missions, exhibitions, seminars, customized business events
  • market intelligence, market and industry research
  • b2b matchmaking and mediation of business contacts
  • market entry and business development coaching for Austrian companies
  • in-market support, strategic and investment advisory

Click HERE and follow us on a visual journey to the trade mission on occasion of the opening of the Austrian Embassy - Commercial Section in May 2019.


Geographic coverage

Vietnam

OuR TEAM IN VIETNAM

Servicecenter Team