Welcome to the Homepage of the Austrian Embassy - Commercial Section Ho Chi Minh City (ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Ho Chi Minh City).





Part of Austria's official Foreign Trade Promotion Organization, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Ho Chi Minh City undertakes to facilitate, encourage and support business, investment and technology cooperation between Austria and Vietnam. In Hanoi, we maintain a branch office at the premises of the Austrian Embassy.



Our activities include:

official representation of Austrian business and economic interests in Vietnam

counseling in trade and economic policy

preparation of inter-governmental negotiations and meetings

organisation of trade missions, exhibitions, seminars, customized business events

market intelligence, market and industry research

b2b matchmaking and mediation of business contacts

market entry and business development coaching for Austrian companies

in-market support, strategic and investment advisory



Click HERE and follow us on a visual journey to the trade mission on occasion of the opening of the Austrian Embassy - Commercial Section in May 2019.



