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MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte GmbH

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MED-EL Medical Electronics, a leader in implantable hearing solutions, is driven by a mission to overcome hearing loss as a barrier to communication. To date, MED-EL has grown to more than 2,000 employees and 33 subsidiaries worldwide.

The company offers the widest range of implantable and non-implantable solutions ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Subsidiaries in this country

Med-El Representative Office for Jordan, Iraq and the Palestine
4th circle, Al Mutanabbi Street 74, Vitro 2 Complex, 1st floor, Office 104
Amman
Jordan
+9626440 3125
jordan@medel.com
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Headquarters