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SCHIEBEL Antriebstechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H.

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For 60 years SCHIEBEL Antriebstechnik has been the market leader in Austria for the production and development of electric actuators. Constant growth has enabled SCHIEBEL to establish a global distribution network with 30 international sales partners and 6 branches and to develop into a leading supplier of electric ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

SCHIEBEL Antriebstechnik Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Josef Benc Gasse 4
1230 Wien
Austria
+431661080
+431661084
info@schiebel-actuators.com
https://www.schiebel-actuators.com
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