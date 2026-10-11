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KYOCERA AVX Components (Salzburg) GmbH

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AB Mikroelektronik is a competent service company developing and manufacturing top-quality customer-specific electronic modules and subsystems. The company realises special requirements for its clients from the original idea to mass production with a primary focus on circuit design.

AB Mikroelektronik’s core ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

KYOCERA AVX Components (Salzburg) GmbH
Josef-Brandstätter-Straße 2
5020 Salzburg
Austria
+43662449910
+4366242048910
salzburg.info@kyocera-avx.com
https://sc.kyocera-avx.com/
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