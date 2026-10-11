KYOCERA AVX Components (Salzburg) GmbH
About
AB Mikroelektronik is a competent service company developing and manufacturing top-quality customer-specific electronic modules and subsystems. The company realises special requirements for its clients from the original idea to mass production with a primary focus on circuit design.
AB Mikroelektronik is a competent service company developing and manufacturing top-quality customer-specific electronic modules and subsystems. The company realises special requirements for its clients from the original idea to mass production with a primary focus on circuit design.
AB Mikroelektronik’s core ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
KYOCERA AVX Components (Salzburg) GmbH
Josef-Brandstätter-Straße 2
5020 Salzburg
Austria
5020 Salzburg
Austria