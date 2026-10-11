Austrian Business Agency GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
1010 Wien
Austria
Company profile
ABA-Invest in Austria is the business location agency of the Republic of Austria. It advises companies interested in establishing a subsidiary in Austria and provides information about Austria as a business location.
Services:
- Business location search and selection
- Search for suitable company headquarters and real estate
- Business start-up information and support
- Information about funding and financing opportunities
- Labour law and tax law information
- Sales support
- Personnel search support and much more
Business opportunities
FILM in AUSTRIA
FILM in AUSTRIA is the central nationwide film commission in Austria. It supports international film, TV and streaming projects as well as applicants for FISAplus funding. In addition to free advice about filming locations, funding opportunities and the Austrian film industry, it also assists in finding co-production partners, service producers and other relevant contacts to support productions in the best possible way.