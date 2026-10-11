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Austrian Business Agency GmbH

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ABA-Invest in Austria is the business location agency of the Republic of Austria. It provides free advice to companies interested in establishing themselves in Austria.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Austrian Business Agency GmbH
Opernring 3
1010 Wien
Austria
+431588580
+4315868659
office@aba.gv.at
https://aba.gv.at/
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About the company

Company profile

ABA-Invest in Austria is the business location agency of the Republic of Austria. It advises companies interested in establishing a subsidiary in Austria and provides information about Austria as a business location.

Services:

- Business location search and selection
- Search for suitable company headquarters and real estate
- Business start-up information and support
- Information about funding and financing opportunities
- Labour law and tax law information
- Sales support
- Personnel search support and much more

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© Markus Schieder / Westend61
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© digitalwerk
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

FILM in AUSTRIA

FILM in AUSTRIA is the central nationwide film commission in Austria. It supports international film, TV and streaming projects as well as applicants for FISAplus funding. In addition to free advice about filming locations, funding opportunities and the Austrian film industry, it also assists in finding co-production partners, service producers and other relevant contacts to support productions in the best possible way.

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© ABA | Paul Bauer