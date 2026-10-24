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Design Composite GmbH

About
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Design Composite GmbH produces and distributes composite panels for use in lightweight construction, architecture and design and also acoustics. The core competency lies above all in the bonding of different components to novel composites.

For the architecture and design sector there is a wide choice of translucent ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Design Composite GmbH
Gewerbegebiet Lengdorf 4
5722 Niedernsill
Austria
+436548203970
+4365482039797
info@design-composite.at
http://www.design-composite.at
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