Design Composite GmbH
About
Design Composite GmbH produces and distributes composite panels for use in lightweight construction, architecture and design and also acoustics. The core competency lies above all in the bonding of different components to novel composites.
Design Composite GmbH produces and distributes composite panels for use in lightweight construction, architecture and design and also acoustics. The core competency lies above all in the bonding of different components to novel composites.
For the architecture and design sector there is a wide choice of translucent ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Design Composite GmbH
Gewerbegebiet Lengdorf 4
5722 Niedernsill
Austria
5722 Niedernsill
Austria