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DOTS & CIRCLES GMBH

About
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DOTS & CIRCLES stands for cinematic storytelling with purpose. An international media and film production company dedicated to telling stories that move, inform, inspire and connect.

Company is looking for: partners

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

DOTS & CIRCLES GMBH
Nonntaler Hauptstraße 42D, Stiege C, Top 2
5020 Salzburg
Austria
+43699 17094942
hello@dotsandcircles.media
https://www.dotsandcircles.media
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About the company

Company profile

DOTS & CIRCLES stands for cinematic storytelling with purpose. An international media and film production company dedicated to telling stories that move, inform, inspire and connect.

Producing documentaries, docu series, cultural projects, feature films and cross-media formats for TV, cinema, VOD and digital platforms. Diversity, authenticity and inclusion are core principles – productions with social relevance, emotional depth and global perspectives.

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© DOTS & CIRCLES GMBH
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© DOTS & CIRCLES GMBH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Film & Media Production Company for Global Collaborations

Seeking international project partners, editorial offices, broadcasters and brands who support bold storytelling. The goal is to make diversity visible, reach new audiences and develop creative content that drives social impact and connects global perspectives.

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© DOTS & CIRCLES GMBH