DOTS & CIRCLES GMBH
About
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
DOTS & CIRCLES GMBH
Nonntaler Hauptstraße 42D, Stiege C, Top 2
5020 Salzburg
Austria
5020 Salzburg
Austria
About the company
Company profile
DOTS & CIRCLES stands for cinematic storytelling with purpose. An international media and film production company dedicated to telling stories that move, inform, inspire and connect.
Producing documentaries, docu series, cultural projects, feature films and cross-media formats for TV, cinema, VOD and digital platforms. Diversity, authenticity and inclusion are core principles – productions with social relevance, emotional depth and global perspectives.
Business opportunities
Business opportunities
Film & Media Production Company for Global Collaborations
Seeking international project partners, editorial offices, broadcasters and brands who support bold storytelling. The goal is to make diversity visible, reach new audiences and develop creative content that drives social impact and connects global perspectives.