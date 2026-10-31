F & F Engineering Handels GmbH
About
Kurbis-oil.com is a family owned business from Austria, with home grown products since 2010. The styrian pumpkin seed oil has been awarded with gold medals for quality and taste.
Kurbis-oil.com is a family owned business from Austria, with home grown products since 2010. The styrian pumpkin seed oil has been awarded with gold medals for quality and taste.
2017 it was awarded with the Gault Millau Award of Excellence for "top pumpkin seed oil producers."
100 % pure natural pumpkin seed oil is ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
F & F Engineering Handels GmbH
Neuer Markt 2 Top 12
1010 Wien
Austria
1010 Wien
Austria