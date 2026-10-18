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framag Industrieanlagenbau GmbH

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framag is a modern, high-tech company that focuses on specialist areas of plant and machine tool engineering with innovative products and services. Backed by its policy of continuous further development and the use of the latest technologies the company continues to build on its core competencies in the fields of ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

framag Industrieanlagenbau GmbH
Neukirchner Straße 9
4873 Frankenburg am Hausruck
Austria
+43768350400
+437683504086
office@framag.com
http://www.framag.com
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