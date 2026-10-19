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Heid Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co KG

About
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HEID Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co KG is an Austrian manufacturer of clutches and brakes for industrial applications.

The main target groups are in the following areas:
• Mechanical engineering: general mechanical engineering and machine tools
• Marine equipment: clutches for ship's winches, anchor winches, tugboat ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Heid Antriebstechnik GmbH & Co KG
Ernstbrunner Straße 35
2000 Stockerau
Austria
+43226665580
+43226665812
office@heid-antriebstechnik.at
http://www.heid-antriebstechnik.at
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