igm Robotersysteme AG
About
For more than 45 years igm has supplied welding robot technology to many market leaders in the heavy engineering industry. The company is known worldwide as the only manufacturer of sensor-controlled welding and cutting robot systems - from arc welding and laser to electron beam. Customer-specific solutions from igm ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Subsidiaries in this country
IGM Robotic Systems, Inc. c/o PTR-Precision Technologies, Inc.
120 Post Road
06082 Einfield
The United States
06082 Einfield
The United States
Headquarters
igm Robotersysteme AG