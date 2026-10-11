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ILF Consulting Engineers

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The ILF Group is an international engineering and consulting firm that helps its clients successfully execute technically demanding industrial and infrastructure projects.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Subsidiaries in this country

ILF Holding USA Inc.
405 Lexinton Avenue, 26 Floor (The Chrysler Building)
10174 New York
The United States
+1403-796-7319
Info.usa@ilf.com
http://www.ilf.com
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