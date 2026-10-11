ILF Consulting Engineers
About
The ILF Group is an international engineering and consulting firm that helps its clients successfully execute technically demanding industrial and infrastructure projects.
Industry
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How to get in touch
Subsidiaries in this country
ILF Holding USA Inc.
405 Lexinton Avenue, 26 Floor (The Chrysler Building)
10174 New York
The United States
10174 New York
The United States
Headquarters
ILF Consulting Engineers
Feldkreuzstraße 3
6063 Rum
Austria
6063 Rum
Austria
ILF Consulting Engineers
Würtzlerstraße 3
1030 Wien
Austria
1030 Wien
Austria