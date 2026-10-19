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Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (Europe) GmbH

About
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LOYTEC creates a comfortable building environment catering to the natural rhythms of the people that occupy the space. Lighting, comfort and access control, sunblinds and other building functions come together harmoniously, simplifying the occupant and facility management experience.

LOYTEC electronics GmbH today ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Subsidiaries in this country

LOYTEC Americas, Inc.
N27 W23957 Paul Road Suite 103
53072 Pewaukee
The United States
+12622784370
+12624085238
sales@loytec-americas.com
http://www.loytec-americas.com
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Headquarters

Delta Intelligent Building Technologies (Europe) GmbH
Blumengasse 35
1170 Wien
Austria
+43140208050
+431402080599
info@loytec.com
http://www.loytec.com
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