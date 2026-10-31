Usersnap GmbH
About
USERSNAP is a product development insights platform that enables companies to receive feedback from end customers. When it comes to building digital products, there is often a gap between product development and the customer, resulting in features or entire products that are not adopted.
USERSNAP is a product development insights platform that enables companies to receive feedback from end customers. When it comes to building digital products, there is often a gap between product development and the customer, resulting in features or entire products that are not adopted.
Usersnap provides a solution ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Usersnap GmbH
Herrenstraße 6
4020 Linz
Austria
4020 Linz
Austria