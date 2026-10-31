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Usersnap GmbH

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USERSNAP is a product development insights platform that enables companies to receive feedback from end customers. When it comes to building digital products, there is often a gap between product development and the customer, resulting in features or entire products that are not adopted.

Usersnap provides a solution ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Usersnap GmbH
Herrenstraße 6
4020 Linz
Austria
help@usersnap.com
https://usersnap.com/de
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