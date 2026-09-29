Austrian Business Circle - Chicago

Networking Reception | Get to know the Austrian business community and get a tax update & market overview

Join us for a networking reception at the upcoming Austrian Business Circle in Chicago. Connect with like-minded professionals, explore business opportunities, and discover the vibrant Austrian business community in the Midwest while enjoying our selection of refreshments!

The evening will feature a brief tax update from the experts at RÖDL and a market overview from ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA.

Date: Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Time: 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Location: Hosted at RÖDL, 1 South Wacker Drive, Suite 3250, Chicago, IL 60606





Thank you to our sponsors RÖDL USA and Wein-Bauer, Inc.!

Questions? Reach out to us:

Advantage Austria - Austrian Commercial Office Chicago

Elizabeth Czapski

T +1 872 295-9197

E chicago@advantageaustria.org