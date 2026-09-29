Austrian Business Circle - Chicago
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RÖDL, 1 South Wacker Drive, Suite 3250
Chicago, IL 60606
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Join us for a networking reception at the upcoming Austrian Business Circle in Chicago. Connect with like-minded professionals, explore business opportunities, and discover the vibrant Austrian business community in the Midwest while enjoying our selection of refreshments!
The evening will feature a brief tax update from the experts at RÖDL and a market overview from ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA.
Date: Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Time: 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Location: Hosted at RÖDL, 1 South Wacker Drive, Suite 3250, Chicago, IL 60606
Thank you to our sponsors RÖDL USA and Wein-Bauer, Inc.!
Questions? Reach out to us:
Advantage Austria - Austrian Commercial Office Chicago
Elizabeth Czapski
T +1 872 295-9197
E chicago@advantageaustria.org