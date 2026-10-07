ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA USA is pleased to invite you to the Austrian Business Circle – Savannah, an evening reception held in conjunction with Mobility Tech Days USA, our annual executive mission for Austrian companies exploring business opportunities in the U.S. Southeast.

The reception will bring together members of the Austrian business delegation with executives from industry, regional partners, and the local business community. It is an opportunity to discuss current developments in manufacturing, exchange perspectives on the region's continued growth, and establish new business connections in an informal setting.

Whether you are already active in Georgia and South Carolina or simply interested in learning more about the region, we would be delighted to welcome you.



We kindly ask you to register in advance to confirm your attendance. As capacity is limited, participation is subject to confirmation.

We look forward to welcoming you to Savannah!