Join us for a festive evening at the iconic Swarovski Flagship Store on Fifth Avenue and celebrate the holiday season with the BootCamp USA participants and friends of Advantage Austria.





Enjoy an evening of networking, meaningful conversations, and holiday cheer in a sparkling setting at the heart of New York City. Whether you are looking to expand your professional network, reconnect with fellow participants, or simply celebrate another successful year, this reception offers the perfect opportunity to mingle in a relaxed and festive atmosphere.





Date: December 1

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Location: Swarovski Flagship Store, Fifth Avenue, New York





We look forward to welcoming you for an evening of connections, inspiration, and holiday celebration.

Space is limited. Advance registration is recommended.