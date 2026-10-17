ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA New York
ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA New York
Austrian Trade Commission
Opening hours
Monday through Friday, 9:00 am - 5:30 pm
Our services
Specific Industry Coverage
The Austrian Trade Commission in New York is your point of contact for product specific information of the following sectors:
- Automotive & Mobility Concepts
- Building Construction and Building Materials
- Building Technology and Interior Construction
- Chemicals and Plastics
- Consulting & Engineering
- Consumer Goods & Lifestyle
- Creative Industries (Art, Design, Architecture)
- Food & Beverages
- Health Care & Medical Technologies
- Interior Design
- Metalworking Industry
- New Technologies (Biotechnology, Genomics, Nanotechnology, Robotics, New Materials)
- Paper and Packaging
- Pharmaceutical Products
- Plant Manufacturing & Smart Factory
- Textiles, Apparel & Leather
Creative Industries & Interior Design
Food & Beverages (Wine & Alcoholic Beverages)
|Ms. Verena Erhart
Start-Ups
Banking & FinTech
|Ms. Victoria Liedl
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Healthcare, Medical Industries & Pharmaceuticals
New Technologies (AI, Biotechnology, Nanotechnology, Robotics, New Materials)
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Automotive
Mobility Concepts
|Mr. Eliot Leadem
For more information, please contact us via email at newyork@advantageaustria.org or call us at +1 212-421-5250.
Geographic coverage
The Austrian Trade Commission in New York covers the following US states:
Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia as well as Puerto Rico, US-Virgin Islands, Bahamas, and Bermuda.
OUR TEAM IN NEW YORK
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PETER HASSLACHER
Trade Commissioner
Peter Hasslacher is an international business professional with management experience in the private sector as well as at Advantage Austria.
He previously served as Head of our Offices in Slovenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina and Croatia. Peter holds a doctorate degree from Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration and is fluent in several Slavic languages.
As a passionate tennis player, Peter is always on the lookout for a good game; he'd love to meet you on the court!
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David Pölzleitner
Deputy Trade Commissioner
Prior to joining Advantage Austria, David worked with leading law firms in Vienna, where he gained experience in legal and business advisory matters. His international background includes living and working in Scotland and Kazakhstan, giving him valuable insight into different business environments and cultures. Today, he supports Austrian companies in navigating opportunities and challenges in the U.S. market.
Outside of work, David enjoys traveling, staying active through sports, and discovering new places and cultures. His international experience and curiosity help him build strong connections across borders and industries.
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Katrin Müller
Business Development Manager
Katrin Müller is a business development and marketing professional with extensive international experience in strategic planning, executive education, and transatlantic business relations. At Advantage Austria USA, she works with Austrian companies seeking to enter and grow in the U.S. market, facilitating business connections and market opportunities across a range of industries.
She holds a degree in International Business from Aalen University in Germany and has built her career across Europe and the United States, including professional and academic experience in Spain.
Outside of work, she enjoys cricket, hiking, and exploring international cuisine.
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Verena Erhart
Business Development Manager
Verena is a huge foodie and avid home cook, craft beer and wine lover and therefore, being in charge of food & beverage at Advantage Austria was somewhat meant to be. Aside from that, she is also in charge of interior design and creative industries – areas which go hand in hand with the culinary field.
Her studies and previous jobs have allowed her to spend time in Spain, China, Saudi Arabia and eventually brought her to New York, where she's lived for the past ten years.
She graduated from the University of Vienna with a degree in communications, development studies and anthropology. Whenever she cannot travel the world, she likes to bring various country's dishes to the table.
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Victoria Liedl
Head of Innovation & Technology
Victoria gathered working experience at major Austrian and international banks before coming to New York in 2019 to work at a startup in the field of multilingual meetings. Victoria is part of the Advantage Austria New York team since August 2021 and covers the following industries: startups, fintech, creative industries and social media.
She also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Management & Entrepreneurship from the University of Applied Sciences for Management & Communication in Vienna and a Master’s degree in International Relations from Queen Mary University in London.
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Anke Ray
Sector Manager, Health and Technology
Anke has a master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Applied Science in Constance, Germany. Previously, she worked in the construction industry in Germany.
Anke joined the Team at Advantage Austria New York in May 2022, taking over the agendas of health and technology, among others.
Anke spends her free time pursuing various athletic endeavors. She played European handball for 20 years and enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking and skiing.
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Eliot Leadem
Business Relations Manager
Eliot Leadem joined the Advantage Austria USA team in 2022 and is based in our New York office, where he covers the mobility, focusing on automotive systems, industrial technologies, and suppliers driving innovation in transportation and machinery. He is currently pursuing an MBA at Georgetown University.
Originally from the United Kingdom, Eliot is passionate about strengthening transatlantic trade between Europe and the United States. He brings international business development experience from both sides of the Atlantic, having previously worked with Germany Trade & Invest in New York City and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in Munich, Germany.
A lifelong aviation and automotive enthusiast, Eliot has a keen interest in anything that moves - especially cars and planes. Outside of work and travel, he’s always up for any kind of sports match - you name the sport, he’s there!
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Ivonne Carpio
Operations Manager
Originally hailing from Peru, Ivonne has years of transatlantic experience in the United States, Germany and Spain. Using her depth of knowledge in administration, financial planning, and multi-lingual communications, Ivonne manages day-to-day operations & budgets as well as office management strategy at Advantage Austria USA.
Outside of the office, Ivonne is a master bartender and is quick to offer a homemade Pisco Sour or Margarita to her guests. She also enjoys hiking and spending quality time with her friends and family. Ivonne also volunteers at the Refugee Center New York, assisting migrants with an array of Spanish to English translations.