Franz Rübig & Söhne GmbH & Co KG
About
Since 1946, RÜBIG has developed from a die forging company to an internationally successful metal competence center.
Since 1946, RÜBIG has developed from a die forging company to an internationally successful metal competence center.
RÜBIG Heat Treatment offers expertise in heat treatment of steel and aluminum, and provides individual solutions for customer specific heat treatment requirements.
RÜBIG Engineering produces premium ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Franz Rübig & Söhne GmbH & Co KG
Mitterhoferstraße 17
4600 Wels
Austria
4600 Wels
Austria