Hagleitner Hygiene International GmbH
About
High-end hygiene from Austria
High-end hygiene from Austria
Hagleitner makes innovative hygiene products: for the washroom, the kitchen, the laundry, for janitorial services - as well as hand and surface sanitisers. The point of origin is Zell am See in Austria. Here we research, develop and produce. Here we confect shimmering foam soaps, ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Hagleitner Hygiene International GmbH
Lunastraße 5
5700 Zell am See
Austria
5700 Zell am See
Austria