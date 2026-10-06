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Hagleitner Hygiene International GmbH

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High-end hygiene from Austria

Hagleitner makes innovative hygiene products: for the washroom, the kitchen, the laundry, for janitorial services - as well as hand and surface sanitisers. The point of origin is Zell am See in Austria. Here we research, develop and produce. Here we confect shimmering foam soaps, ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Hagleitner Hygiene International GmbH
Lunastraße 5
5700 Zell am See
Austria
+4350456
+43504567777
zellamsee@hagleitner.at
http://www.hagleitner.at
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