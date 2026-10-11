English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

O.M. Meissl Technology GmbH

About
logo

O.M. Meissl provides innovative solutions in the field of environmental technology and for agriculture. The range includes products for water and wastewater treatment, solar energy and organic cultivation.

Product portfolio
• DAREIOS® - containerized, chemical-free, industrial wastewater treatment system.
• BSW – ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

O.M. Meissl Technology GmbH
Unterer Bahnweg 2
8724 Spielberg
Austria
erich.glawogger@ommeissl.com
http://www.ommeissl.com
vCard