SCHLÜSSELBAUER Technology GmbH & Co KG
About
Schlüsselbauer operates worldwide as a supplier of plant equipment for the production of concrete pipes and manhole components for sewerage and stormwater drainage systems including pressure pipes and jacking pipes.
Schlüsselbauer operates worldwide as a supplier of plant equipment for the production of concrete pipes and manhole components for sewerage and stormwater drainage systems including pressure pipes and jacking pipes.
PERFECT PIPE is a durable sewerage pipe system, suitable both for trench construction and pipe ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
SCHLÜSSELBAUER Technology GmbH & Co KG
Hörbach 4
4673 Gaspoltshofen
Austria
4673 Gaspoltshofen
Austria