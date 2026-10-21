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SCHLÜSSELBAUER Technology GmbH & Co KG

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Schlüsselbauer operates worldwide as a supplier of plant equipment for the production of concrete pipes and manhole components for sewerage and stormwater drainage systems including pressure pipes and jacking pipes.

PERFECT PIPE is a durable sewerage pipe system, suitable both for trench construction and pipe ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

SCHLÜSSELBAUER Technology GmbH & Co KG
Hörbach 4
4673 Gaspoltshofen
Austria
+4377357144
+43773571445
sbm@sbm.at
http://www.sbm.at
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