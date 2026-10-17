Admonter Holzindustrie AG
About
ADMONTER HOLZINDUSTRIE AG is an internationally active company with approx. 280 employees and an annual turnover of € 69 million (2021). Admonter manufactures high-quality natural wood products exclusively at the site in Admont.
ADMONTER HOLZINDUSTRIE AG is an internationally active company with approx. 280 employees and an annual turnover of € 69 million (2021). Admonter manufactures high-quality natural wood products exclusively at the site in Admont.
Simply timeless - Admonter products are an absolutely natural choice. The advantages of ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Admonter Holzindustrie AG
Sägestraße 539
8911 Admont
Austria
8911 Admont
Austria