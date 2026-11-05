ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA
News
Export Prize 2026: Accolades, acknowledgement and appreciation for exporters from Austria
ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA honours Austrian firms that have achieved international success and endorses their dedication with the Export Prize.
News
Austria’s economy is focusing on sustainability – and its technological excellence is in global demand
Climate protection and commercial prosperity are anything but a contradiction in terms – they are a business model for the future, and Austria has been raising the bar in the GreenTech and Green Building sectors.
Industry
Environmental Technologies
Austria is at the forefront of technologies that are helping to protect the environment and improve sustainability - including waste management, recycling, energy efficiency, renewable energy, air pollution and water management. World firsts include the first tidal lagoons power plant and the first large green brewery. Environmental Technologies from Austria – Surprisingly Ingenious
Industry
Renewable Energy
Austria has a strong reputation in renewable energies - from hydroelectric power and wind energy to solar, geothermal, tidal and biomass energies. Companies are often niche world champions, providing highly customized, tailor-made solutions. Programmes aimed at higher levels of energy efficiency are also important. Renewable Energy from Austria – Surprisingly Ingenious
Industry
Energy Efficiency / Green Building
Austria is a leader in sustainable building technologies - from high-quality windows to passive ventilation, biomass heating and solar energy systems. Austria played a key role in the development of the first passive houses. The sector is underpinned by the dual education system, which places a strong emphasis on vocational training. Energy Efficiency and Green Building from Austria – Surprisingly Ingenious
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