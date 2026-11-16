The Global Business Barometer is an annual survey conducted by ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA in cooperation with the Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU Vienna). It collects feedback from Austrian companies operating in international markets, providing valuable insights into business conditions, opportunities, and challenges across different countries.

The survey highlights the experiences and expectations of Austrian companies active in the Saudi Arabian market. It examines their assessment of the economic environment, business development, investment plans, and expectations for the year ahead.

The findings provide a useful overview of the opportunities and challenges facing Austrian businesses in Saudi Arabia and offer valuable insights for companies interested in entering or expanding their presence in the Kingdom.

The full results of the Global Business Barometer 2026 for Saudi Arabia are available in the report below.

For further information about business opportunities in Saudi Arabia, please contact ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Riyadh at Riyadh@advantageaustria.org.