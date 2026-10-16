LIEBHERR-WERK NENZING GMBH
About
Industry
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How to get in touch
2 Subsidiaries in this country
Liebherr - Great Britain Ltd (HQ)
Stratton Business Park Normandy Lane
SG18 8QB Biggleswade
The United Kingdom
SG18 8QB Biggleswade
The United Kingdom
Liebherr-Sunderland Works Ltd
Ayres Quay, Deptford Terrace
SR4 6DD Sunderland
The United Kingdom
SR4 6DD Sunderland
The United Kingdom
Headquarters
LIEBHERR-WERK NENZING GMBH
Dr. Hans Liebherr Straße 1
6710 Nenzing
Austria
6710 Nenzing
Austria