AI in Customs: A Private Evening for Trade Compliance Leaders

Digicust: Enabling smarter trade through AI customs innovation

Digicust: Enabling smarter trade through AI customs innovation



Join us on 10 November in London for an evening at the Austrian Embassy – Commercial Section. Customs and Trade Compliance teams across the UK are facing rising shipment volumes, growing regulatory complexity and pressure to operate more efficiently, and artificial intelligence is fast moving from experimentation to real-world deployment.





Austria brings a long-standing tradition of customs innovation to this conversation, from its pioneering e-Zoll system to today's AI-driven compliance solutions. Leading this shift is Digicust, an AI-powered customs compliance platform helping organisations automate compliance processes and improve data quality without replacing their existing systems.





This gathering brings together senior Customs and Trade Compliance leaders from retail, logistics, industry and e-commerce for an evening of practical insight, candid discussion, and high-value networking with peers navigating the same regulatory pressures.





Speakers

Michael Mueller Trade Commissioner and Commercial Counsellor, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA London

Trade Commissioner and Commercial Counsellor, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA London Anna Doherty, MCIEx Technical Director of the Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade; Industry Chair at HMRC Joint Customs Consultative Committee

Matthias Pfeiler, BA CEO, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Digicust.

CEO, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Digicust. Bernhard Klug CMO at Digicust AI for customs and trade compliance | Growth & Business Development Klug. Ventures









The Data Protection Rules of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber apply: Data Privacy Statement

The is a by-invitation only event, attendance will be confirmed via email.





By registering for this event, participants consent to their registration data being shared with the co-hosting organisation: Digicust. Participants further consent to photography taking place during the event and to the use of images in which they may appear for event-related promotional and communication purposes.







