London Build Expo 2026

Austrian Pavilion

Discover Austrian Innovation at London Build 2026.

Austria is coming to London Build! For the first time, ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA UK will host an Austrian Pavilion featuring six Austrian companies showcasing their expertise, products and solutions for the UK construction industry.





Austria has a strong tradition of engineering, technical expertise and innovation. At London Build, our pavilion will provide a platform for Austrian businesses to connect with UK industry professionals, share their capabilities and explore new opportunities for collaboration across the built environment.





Connect with six Austrian companies

Whether you are planning a new development, specifying materials and systems, managing a construction project or looking for new suppliers and business partners, the Austrian Pavilion is an opportunity to discover a range of Austrian businesses and learn more about their offering.





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