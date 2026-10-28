GoUSA SILICON VALLEY 2026: THAT’S A WRAP!

What a journey! After four months of online preparation, 16 Austrian startups arrived in Silicon Valley at the end of September to immerse themselves in the world’s leading tech ecosystem. Over three+ intensive weeks, they sharpened their pitches, participated in workshops, learned from Silicon Valley experts, and most importantly, built connections with investors and potential customers.

Want to connect with any of the 2026 GoUSA Silicon Valley startups? Visit our 2026 Cohort announcement here.

While these startups span different industries and funding stages, they all share the same goal of expanding beyond Austria. And they did not disappoint!

THE PROGRAM AT A GLANCE

Kickoff at the inaugural North American edition of the Austrian-founded and headquartered WeAreDevelopers World Congress in San Jose, and an Innovation Walk with our OPEN AUSTRIA community to Twin Peaks, and our first one-minute pitches!

Week 1: Learning and growth through workshops, mentoring, pitch dry-runs, and a series of expert speakers.

Week 2: Networking in action at SF Tech Week and Austrian Demo Night at SAP Labs with three-minute pitches to 100+ of OPEN AUSTRIA community members.

Week 3: Sales and networking workshops focused on US customers, wrapping up with three days at TechCrunch Disrupt.

RECAP: AUSTRIAN STARTUP DEMO NIGHT

One of the biggest highlights of the program was Austrian Startup Demo Night at SAP Labs. Our founders took the stage for three minutes each, pitching to more than 100 members of the tech and OPEN AUSTRIA communities.

AND THE WINNERS ARE…

Audience Choice Award: fibionic Elias Hirschbichler and Thomas Rettenwander , founders of fibionic, received the most votes from the attendees in the room. Their technology places fibers in patterns inspired by nature, producing lightweight, high-performance composite structures at industrial scale. Congratulations, fibionic!

Rising Star Award: VITAMARIE This award went to Georg Posan of VITAMARIE, the startup that demonstrated the greatest progress over the course of the program. It was voted on exclusively by the program presenters, who worked with Georg throughout his GoUSA journey. VITAMARIE is an AI-powered femtech platform that uses data and wearables to help women understand hormonal changes and optimize nutrition, movement and recovery. Huge congratulations to VITAMARIE!



SPECIAL THANK YOU

To SAP: Thank you for hosting us at SAP Labs San Francisco and for being such a strong European ally in Silicon Valley.

To our coaches, mentors, speakers, hosts, and partners: Thank you for sharing your time, expertise, and networks with this cohort, and for the care you put into choosing our Rising Star.

To our founders: You made Austria proud. We can't wait to see where you go next.



© ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA USA

© ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA USA

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