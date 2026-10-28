Recap: Health & MedTech 2026

What an inspiring few days in Boston for our Austrian Health & MedTech delegation!



We had the opportunity to attend the World Medical Innovation Forum and gain valuable insights into the latest developments shaping the future of healthcare, while connecting with innovators, healthcare leaders, and industry experts from across the U.S. and beyond.



The program continued with a day at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where we explored the growing role of AI in healthcare, from medical imaging and multimodal AI to the way health systems approach the adoption and procurement of new technologies. The discussions offered valuable perspectives on how innovation can move from technology development to meaningful implementation in healthcare.



A special highlight was the opportunity to showcase and connect our Austrian companies, bringing innovative solutions from Austria to the Boston healthcare ecosystem and creating new opportunities for collaboration and exchange.



Meet the Austrian companies that joined us in Boston:

AME International

JLP Health GmbH

Mount Med Resort

Evident Scientific



We look forward to continuing the exchange and building new connections in the U.S. healthcare market!



© ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA USA

© ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA USA

© ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA USA Previous Next



